Audi R8 V10 Spyder Plus Looks Too Good to be True

The all-new Audi R8 V10 Spyder Plus has just rolled out of Audi’s factory in Ingolstadt and it’s ready to join the likes of the second generation R8 Spyder. Packed with all kinds of goodies and looking absolutely incredible from any angle you take a glimpse of it, this new Audi R8 Spyder was built around the powerful 5.2L naturally aspirated V10 engine which sends 601 hp and 560 Nm of torque to all four corners thanks to a sporty 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Since it weighs in at just 1,587kg (3,499lbs), a little less than the regular R8 Spyder, this German supercar will do 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 328 km/h (204 mph). Nothing but impressive figures, wouldn’t you say?

You might have noticed the striking green exterior shade, which is exclusive to the new Audi R8 V10 Spyder Plus. Complementing it are the anthracite gray single frame grille, black tailpipe covers, standard 19″ alloys and a predominantly black interior. Speaking of which, the lucky driver of this beauty will find Nappa leather, green stitching and special floor mats inside the cabin, that should be perfect for a long cruise along the coast.

Furthermore, the Plus version of the R8 Sypder also received standard bucket seats, a 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Drive Select, and ceramic brakes. Customers might also be interested in one of the 11 regular paint finishes, special parts in carbon or titanium black, and various upholstery choices – all courtesy of the Audi exclusive program.

In terms of pricing, the ravishing Audi R8 V10 Spyder Plus starts off at €207,500 ($232,450) in Germany, with US fans expected to pay a little bit more.