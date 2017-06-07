Audemars Piguet’s Special Royal Oak Offshore Hotel Byblos

Falling in love with these limited-edition watches is easy and probably won’t take too much of your time. The renowned Swiss luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet has teamed up with the mythical Hotel Byblos in St. Tropez to celebrate the 50th anniversary of this iconic retreat, with a few select guests from all over the world invited to a formal event where this amazing milestone has been marked.

But Audemars Piguet has also prepared a little surprise for this event, unveiling a special Byblos Exclusive Series of their Royal Oak Offshore, with two new exciting timepieces, designed for him and her, showing off an undeniable love for watches and an incredible vision of the future. First off, the women’s version is set with diamonds and comes with a lovely stainless steel case, while the men’s watch has been finished in 18k rose gold, which.. isn’t too manly in our books.

With a caseback engraved with the hotel’s anniversary dates and the coat displaying the myth of the abduction of Europa by Zeus, it’s safe to say that 50 years from now these pieces will be considered classics and that future projects will surely look even more aesthetically pleasing.

As we’ve mentioned before, Audemars Piguet is producing a limited edition of this special Royal Oak Offshore. As such, only 50 units of the men’s version and 20 women’s watches will be available, with pricing yet to be disclosed.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus