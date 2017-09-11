Audemars Piguet Designed this Special Watch for Material Good

The brilliant Swiss watchmakers from Audemars Piguet always manage to impress us with their incredible skeletonized creations. Their latest timekeeping marvel features both a tourbillon and a chronograph complication and it’s the result of a creative process that also got involved the renowned SoHo luxury retailer Material Good.

Available exclusively at Audemars Piguet boutiques and Material Good, this timepiece shows off a 44 mm case, either in 18kt rose gold or in titanium, complemented by double AR-coated sapphire crystals and the ability to handle 20-meter deep waters. Swimming may sound great, but it’s probably not what this watch was imagined for.

With movement provided by the complex Swiss manual-wind Audemars Piguet in-house caliber 2936, this stunning watch benefits from a power reserve of 72 hours and an intricate design the Swiss brand is well known for. A gray ruthenium-toned dial, complemented by gray ruthenium-toned counters, rose gold applied hour-markers and Royal Oak hands with luminescent coating will captivate your full and undivided attention.

Finishing everything off is an 18kt rose gold or titanium bracelet, with a folding clasp, although an extra gray alligator strap is also included. We refuse to discuss about price-tags, mainly because we’re sure we can’t afford this beauty, that’s why we’ll simply start daydreaming while glancing at the gallery below.