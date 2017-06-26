Ateliers DeMonaco’s new Admiral Chronograph Flyback Armure

With a name that might be too long to remember, the Ateliers DeMonaco Admiral Chronograph Flyback Armure is the newest watch to be added to the brand’s iconic Admiral Chronograph Flyback series. Actually, this watch will be available in two wonderful versions, showing off sapphire crystal dials and a mesmerizing movement beneath that seems to be more than enough to make us daydream about the perfect outfit for this watch.

Ateliers deMonaco’s new Admiral Chronograph Flyback Armure comes in a scratch-resistant 42 mm case, the end result of a process the brand calls “Armure”, hence the name of this watch. This is a chemical process that increases the hardness of the steel’s surface, thus promising the increased and significant scratch-resistant abilities we’ve mentioned earlier.

The sporty chronograph watch will be available in polished steel or black DLC, featuring a screwed-down display case back, that’s water resistant for as deep as 30 meters. The in-house caliber dMc-760 movement, with a flyback chronograph, adds to the exclusivity of these watches, and I’m sure no one needs to reminded of the fact that Ateliers deMonaco usually produces watches in very limited quantities.

The movement is developed, produced, and assembled in the brand’s manufacture in Switzerland, and it’s similar to the one in the Frederique Constant Flyback Chronograph Manufacture. This means 28,800 bph with 38 hours of power reserve and 32 jewels, although an extra attention to detail and finishing are valid in this particular case.

For instance, the rotor was made of 22k gold and hand-engraved with Monaco’s Coat of Arms. Furthermore, the sapphire crystal dial shows off polished crystal and comes complete with applied Roman numeral markers and PVD treatment for the sub-dials. The stunning views of the movement are more than welcomed, right?

Unique in more ways than one, the new Ateliers deMonaco Admiral Chronograph Flyback Armure watches will improve just 88 lives, each of these watches coming attached to a black leather strap. You will require $13,500 to purchase the polished steel case and $15,300 for the DLC-treated version. Which one will you go for?