At $68.5 Million The Crown Penthouse Is an Irresistible Treat

Scheduled to be completed this spring, the palatial triplex penthouse located at 212 Fifth Avenue in Nomad, New York, will make someone very happy as soon as they come up with $68,5 million. The Crown Penthouse, as this lavish residence is called, features a luxurious 10,000-square-feet interior, complemented by 5,700 square feet of private outdoor areas that will probably make any day better in the heart of the Big Apple.

The 1913 neo-medieval tower overlooks the beautiful Madison Square Park and features 48 two-, three- and four-bedroom condominium residences. Offering high-end fixtures, complemented by high ceilings and oversized windows, these luxurious residences boast a contemporary look and atmosphere in this superb pre-war landmark.

Originally constructed as a manufacturing building, the structure at 212 Fifth Avenue comes with a cozy lobby and a 24-hour doorman, concierge and cold storage services, and a fitness center by The Wright Fit, with an adjoining yoga studio and treatment room. Future owners of apartaments in this building may also make use of the playroom, the game room and the residents’ lounge featuring adjoining dining and meeting rooms. What else could you ask for?

We’re guessing the money to get this particular property! Spread across 2,000 square feet, the master suite comprises a bedroom, two dressing rooms, two bathrooms, a library, a kitchenette, a sitting room, and a private stairway that leads to the terrace. There’s also a wonderful kitchen, complete with anything you could ever need, while bars were positioned in the dining room and on the third-floor observation deck, allowing you to sip on your favorite drink as you take in the views.

