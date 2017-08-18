Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster & Shooting Brake

Whenever you say ‘Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato‘ we’re pretty sure any petrolhead will go crazy – for good reason. This exclusive supercar was born from the unique partnership between Aston Martin and the renowned Italian design house Zagato, with a stunning coupe and a drool inducing convertible version taking over the world with ease last year.

But your day is about to get a whole lot better, as Aston Martin has released the first pictures of two new incredible editions of this exclusive supercar: the Vanquish Zagato Speedster and Shooting Brake. Set to join the Coupe and Volante, these two extraordinary additions have been already sold out – not a small feat, considering their production is set to start only next year.

The Speedster is basically a sportier version of the Volante, with a few interesting design tweaks, but the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake is a real game changer, a dramatic-looking beast, that’s apparently a “strict two-seater” according to officials within the company, featuring a unique roof with a glass inlay for that extra appeal. Not needed, but highly appreciated.

As pleasing as things look from the outside, on the inside the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake is even more extraordinary, displaying herringbone carbon fiber trim, anodized bronze controls, and optional aniline leather upholstery. Buyers will also find a power tailgate complete with a tailored luggage set that might be the perfect travel companion.

Production of the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato will be limited to a total of 325 units, including 99 Coupes, 99 Volantes, 99 Shooting Brakes, and 28 Speedsters. As mentioned before, don’t get your hopes up; each and every unit has already found an owner. A handful of customers have even ordered one of every example – it seems money does buy happiness.