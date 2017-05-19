Armin Strom’s Lovely Mirrored Force Resonance Water Watch

Unveiled just a few days ago and limited to only 50 pieces, the mesmerizing Armin Strom Mirrored Force Resonance Water is just another reason why the Swiss watch manufacture is known for designing some of the world’s most interesting timepieces. Relying on the principle of resonance for timekeeping, this new bespoke piece from Armin Strom joins a very exclusive club of watches.

Mirrored Force Resonance Water aims to be every man’s favorite fashion accessory and companion, showing off a superb 43.4 mm stainless steel case, characterized by thick lugs and a muscular crown. The rose gold printed numerals were replaced by blue ones for this timepiece, which is always a good move in our books.

Movement is provided by Armin Strom’s Calibre ARF15, an impressive hand-wound movement made out of 226 components and backed up by 48 hours worth of ticking. Stylish and elegant from any angle you look at it, the new Armin Strom Mirrored Force Resonance Water could be easily described as timeless.

Each of the aforementioned 50 pieces will set you back 54,000 Swiss francs ($55,500), which is about 13,000 Swiss francs ($13,350) less than the rose gold model it was inspired by. If you like this timepiece just as much as we do, you probably need to hurry up if you really want to get your hands on one.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus