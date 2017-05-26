We’d Love to Retire at Uruguay’s Estancia Vik Jose Ignacio

The artsy and elegant Estancia Vik Jose Ignacio sits on 4,000 acres of pristine coastal countryside, in Uruguay’s beautiful Barra de Maldonado region, just a few hours away from the capital Montevideo. Offering guests a vibrant Uruguayan experience, this luxurious boutique hotel will seduce anyone who’s coming this far with an overwhelming mix of old school charm and strikingly modern twist.

Estancia Vik Jose Ignacio has just 12 private suites on offer, but they’re all equally amazing and unique, with a funky interior design and a lovely decor imagined by acclaimed Uruguayan artists. The hotel’s dining room is particularly impressive, thanks to the unique wood-and-glass floor overlooking the wine cellar. Add in the inspired local cuisine and you’ve got yourselves one memorable dining experience.

The hotel’s artfully decorated walls are also worth mentioning, while the lovely outdoor granite swimming pool, the private polo field and numerous stables where horses will be waiting for you make this place even more appealing; canoeing, kayaking or windsurfing are also on the table, so boredom is not really an option here.

Estancia Vik Jose Ignacio is quickly becoming a premier travel destination in Uruguay, and since it has just 12 lovely suites on offer, you might need to make a reservation here as soon as possible. We won’t even mention nightly rates, because our purpose here is to make your day brighter. That’s all!

More Info / Book Now →

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus