Arcadia Yachts Has Unveiled the Stunning Arcadia A100+

Italian shipyard Arcadia Yachts has planned to remind us once again why everyone looks their way every time they reveal a new stylish vessel. Seven years ago, when this brand has been founded, they’ve taken the world by storm with a stunning superyacht concept, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, solar panels built into skylights, an overwhelming vertical bow and a straight-edged superstructure, details that have been quickly adopted by other yacht builders as well.

But Arcadia is always one step ahead of the competition, and they’ve recently joined forces with Hot Lab, to design the gorgeous yacht before you, called Arcadia A100+. The award-winning interior design firm helped refresh the Arcadia design, which still features an ultra-efficient hull with floor-to-ceiling windows and large glass panels, plus 540 square feet of photovoltaic solar cells, set to power all of the electrical systems on-board.

Arcadia 100+ displays a modified exterior layout, with a larger upper deck and an optimized foredeck, while the aft deck will now be convertible, featuring a formal dining area for up to 10 guests; you’ll find another dining table for up to 12 passengers in the lounge area. This new Arcadia vessel also benefits from a welcomed sense of transparency between the inner and outer spaces, thus allowing everyone on-board to enjoy complete views of the surrounding ocean, in total privacy.

The designers from Hot Lab made sure this yacht’s interiors look just as impressive as the exterior, imagining five different interior layouts for any tastes. You could get exquisite Italian furniture, blending in with Carvalho wood and bespoke resin paneling, as well as leather and cotton details, ebony accents and a warm color palette. It’s definitely a luxurious and elegant environment, and you could see it with your own eyes at the Cannes Yacht Show in September.

