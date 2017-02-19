Ararat Park Hyatt Moscow Offers A Unique Taste Of Russian Hospitality

Located right in the heart of Moscow, the imposing Ararat Park Hyatt Moscow could be your luxurious home far away from home. A short walk away from the Kremlin and the iconic Red Square, this luxurious hotel offers a breathtaking mix of tasteful rooms, bespoke amenities and personalized service for travelers from all over the world who refuse to act or experience life in an ordinary fashion.

With serene views of the renowned Bolshoi Theatre, the gorgeous rooms at Ararat Park Hyatt Moscow also include bathrooms featuring glass-enclosed power showers, Blaise Mautin toiletries, and heated floors and towel rails. But if you want something even more incredible, you could always go for a lavish two-level penthouse with a jaw dropping view of The Kremlin.

That would probably hit the right spot and make you remember your trip to Moscow forever. But you’ll also feel overwhelmed once you discover the delicious cuisine here, with the hotel’s elegant Park Restaurant and Café Ararat teasing your senses in a unique manner. Rest assured, your favorite Japanese dishes may be enjoyed here as well, at Enoki, a minimalist sushi bar.

Sure, the ravishing Russian culture will probably get you out and about a lot, since there are plenty of interesting things to see and do here. But knowing you’ll return to the Ararat Park Hyatt Moscow every single night will make your stay in the Russian capital even more incredible, especially if your day ends at the hotel’s spectacular spa.

