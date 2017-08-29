Anyone Interested in a $9.4 Million Lamborghini Veneno?

I’m sure anyone would love nothing more than to drive this beast home; however, this Lamborghini Veneno will first require you to come up with a $9.4 million, preferably in a legal manner, before you can brag about owning this piece of automotive history. We’re sure a car collector with some very deep pockets will most likely end up admiring this ultra rare Italian design each and every day, but that’s another story.

Produced in 2010 and showing off a stunning gray exterior, complemented by an Alcantara black interior, this Italian beast has just the delivery miles on the clock, 112 miles, so you could say it’s practically brand new. It has never been driven on public roads or track, since its delivery, which only adds to the value of an already outrageous Lamborghini.

While you consider investing in this Italian collectible, you should also be aware of the fact that only 4 units of the Veneno Coupe were ever made, including the one that never left the Sant’Agata Bolognese facility. Each unit packs a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine that develops an astonishing 740 hp, which should be more than enough to keep adrenaline junkies smiling.

One way or another, purchasing this supercar is a good idea and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Few people were able to afford this beast, when it was unleashed on the market, but at $9.4 million the list of potential customers is even smaller. Jealous much?