Andre Ethier’s Arizona Home Could be Yours for $5 Million

Los Angeles Dodgers’ outfielder Andre Ethier is the proud owner of this mesmerizing Arizona estate, featuring a battling cage, a basketball court, a soccer field, as well as various other sports amenities, which make it a true paradise for any athlete. But this could be your new playground as well, if you’re willing to splash out exactly $5 million for this stunning estate, since Ethier has recently listed it for sale.

Found in Gilbert, Arizona, this gorgeous home spreads over 9,326 square feet, with six bedrooms and six bathrooms, including a gorgeous master suite with a two story closet for “her”, a sliding ladder and even a display case for her wedding dress. I guess the master suite is meant to be her happy place, right? The entire home was designed with rustic wood, leather-clad walls and all kinds of interesting details that form a relaxing atmosphere.

Andre Ethier’s mansion sits on 4.5 acres of land, so there are plenty of things to do outside as well, with two water features, four covered patios, a blissful pool and spa with swim-up pools, a barbecue area and a fire pit and an in-ground trampoline. The basketball court and soccer field are also outdoors, of course, while a small playground and windmill will make sure every member of your family will be happy.

There’s also a multipurpose building on site, measuring 5,628 square feet, where you will find the batting cage, a game room, a fitness center and a kitchen. Oh, and we should also mention the two-story garage, that will house four cars, although it might be somewhat difficult to limit to only four. Ethier bought this stunning estate almost 7 years ago for $2 million, but it’s obvious he made some fun improvements to it.

If you want to live like a pro baseball player, this might be as good as it gets. Or, you can wait until one of these MLB player homes will be listed for sale. Your choice.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus