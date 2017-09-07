An Inspired Choice For This Fall: the new Twilly d’Hermès

The renowned French luxury fashion house Hermès has unveiled a few days ago a brand new women’s perfume called Twilly d’Hermès, a fragrant surprise that was actually inspired by the brand’s iconic narrow silk scarves. Those silk cravats have been keeping ladies warm and cozy for a very long time, while looking extremely stylish, and they’re now the starting point for a new aromatic teaser.

Created by master perfumer Christine Nagel, the new Twilly d’Hermès boasts a magnificent blend of floral and fresh cues, such as ginger, tuberose, and sandalwood, that aim to seduce each and every single one of us, and make any Hermès woman feel extremely confident, wherever she goes.

This feminine fragrance admires the charismatic side of women and invites them to act bold and experience new things this fall. You could say Twilly d’Hermès is a true muse, available in 30, 50 and 85 ml Eau de Parfum. It comes with a square glass bottle, rounded on the edges, featuring a mild color of peach, with a black hat-like stopper and a swung-around miniature ribbon, acting as the cheerry on top for this exquisite package.

The price for it all? Twilly d’Hermès will start from from $79 for the 30ml version, the 50ml bottle will cost $100, while the 85ml Eau de Parfum will set you back $130.