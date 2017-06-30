All-Terrain E-bike: Specialized for BMW Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie

Bearing quite an odd name, Specialized for BMW Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie is the result of a new collaboration between BMW Lifestyle and the United States-based premium bike brand Specialized. The all terrain bicycle before you is a limited edition e-bike that’s actually inspired by the latest-generation BMW X3 and displays an exclusive Phytonic Blue paint finish, just like the BMW X3 pictured above.

Specialized and BMW’s new trail bike blends a sporty design with state-of-the-art technologies, also featuring an automatically adjustable telescopic seat post, which adds to its special appeal. Being adventurous on two wheels has probably never been so technologically advanced and rugged at the same time.

In terms of power, Specialized for BMW Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie features an electric motor with a nominal output of 250 watts, that’s set to provide some necessary pedal assistance and a silent operation. Helpful in tackling long-distance trails and steep slopes, the motor is powered by a 504 Wh battery pack which can be detached from the bike and charged separately.

A specially developed cable allows in-car charging from the 12V power socket in the boot – provided you own a cool BMW vehicle to match. The Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie is priced at a cool €5,200 ($5,860) and could be yours starting this August at selected BMW Dealers and selected Specialized retailers. Let’s ride!