All Couples are Invited to Relax at Sandals Royal Bahamian

If you’re looking for that perfect spot, where you can relax all day long with your significant other, enjoying the sun’s warm rays by the pool or relaxing with a rejuvenating spa treatment, then look no further than the sublime Sandals Royal Bahamian, an all inclusive, couples only resort, blending European sophistication with an exotic island adventure in the most beautiful way possible.

Located right in Nassau, the capital city of the Bahamas, this Caribbean paradise will tease you with magnificent views of the emerald sea, a private beach area, 10 specialty restaurants and bars, two sky-sized colonnaded pools and an award-winning Red Lane® Spa, among many other goodies that will many your vacation here unforgettable.

The luxurious rooms and suites at Sandals Royal Bahamian boast the old world charm and understated elegance of the 1940s, together with modern innovations like massive flat-screen TVs, iPod docking stations, and WiFi. If you choose wisely, you might get one of the walk-out suites straight on the beach, in the Balmoral Tower or the Windsor Tower, and if you’re looking for peace or tranquility, the charming cottages of the Royal Village are definitely the right way to go.

This high-end resort also comes with water sports facilities, although golfing and horseback riding may sound a little bit more exciting. Feel free to enjoy this resort as you wish.