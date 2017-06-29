All aboard the Superb Numarine 62Fly Yacht

The brilliant people at Numarine are well known for designing fast and stylish yachts with a strong quality-focused foundation, which is probably why everyone was paying attention when the new Numarine 62Fly was revealed. Featuring a foam-cored, vacuum-infused hull and superstructure, and bragging about low sound pollution and vibration levels, Numarine’s fresh project shares the same quality DNA as the rest of the shipyard’s line.

The in-house designer Can Yalman imagined the sporty lines of the low-riding flybridge before you, while the superb interiors where a joint-effort, with a spacious open saloon that features rear doors which fully retract to join the rear cockpit. This seamless integration of indoors and outdoors extends across much of the 62-foot yacht, with electric forward saloon windows that open at the push of a button and portholes in the stateroom’s windows that also slide open.

Beyond aesthetics, the designers also wanted to ensure a consistent flow of fresh air through the boat as a viable alternative to air conditioning. As you can see from these photos, the minimalist saloon looks quite similar to other Italian flybridge yachts, with fine details like stainless-steel accents and hand-stitched leather on the stair rails being part of the appeal. The natural light theme defines all interior areas, including the full-beam owner’s suite, with comfortable sofas, state of the art technology and alfresco dining conditions making everyone’s day aboard this vessel.

Naval architect Umberto Tagliavini designed this amazing hull with offshore cruising in mind, powered by Volvo IPS drives or straight-shaft MAN engines. The first choice delivers a 35-knot top speed and 28-knot cruise speed, while the second one promises a cool 36.5 knots top speed. You can probably find out more info about the 62Fly once it’s launched, this September.