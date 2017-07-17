All Aboard the Mesmerizing Gio Chi Thè Superyacht

After revealing their marvelous Vintage Series line back in 2011, the acclaimed Italian shipyard Codecasa has become a brand associated with beautiful, classic-looking, ocean-going vessels. Each unit from this line has taken on a different form, and the latest addition to this series aims to be even more impressive than its siblings.

The 43-meter vessel before you is called Gio Chi Thè and benefits from a high level of technology and modern features, with an elegant layout and proportions and a touch of traditional charm. This yacht aims to be a modern, sophisticated superyacht designed for today’s picky owner, with generous outdoor spaces, as you can see from these photos.

The sun deck is equipped with a Jacuzzi and several built-in sunpads await to spoil passengers aboard, and there’s also a Portuguese deck that’s perfect for relaxing and socializing, while the crew aboard are well looked after thanks to the improved and comfortable working environment.

On the inside, the designers from Codecasa also went for a classic look; a bright environment welcomes guests in style, while a few colorful touches complete the homey atmosphere. The most awesome areas inside are obviously the stylish master suite, complete with a private office and decorated with a slightly grander flair, and the lovely sky-lounge upstairs, that will make any cruise worth talking about.

Two Caterpillar 3512C main engines allow the Gio Chi Thè to reach a top speed of 16.5 knots in light displacement conditions, with a cruising range of 4,000 nautical miles that’s easily achievable while sailing at 11 knots. Set sail!