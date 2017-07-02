Alen 45 is Just what you Need for a Relaxing Day at Sea

Alen 45 is a brand new handcrafted beauty, specially designed to replace Alen Yacht’s 42 unit, with a smooth ride and three extra feet of day-boat goodness. The brilliant team from the Turkish shipyard is well known for handcrafting high tech vessels, which display a classic and minimalist style, and this 45-foot vessel is just another incredible example, showing off a high freeboard, a plumb bow and a cool deep-V hull with a high walk around.

Cloaked in teak across its foredeck, cockpit, and even gunwales, the Alen 45 aims to redefine luxury day boat dreams. The small vessel also comes with a nice cockpit grill, a fridge, and a wet bar, ideal to make your alfresco dining experience sublime, while an eight-person table and a few sunbeds will also contribute to this special atmosphere.

As you would expect, the cabin is not extremely spacious, but the remaining exterior areas remain comfortable and enjoyable. Furthermore, the future owners of this vessel are more than welcomed to customize the interior with any type of wood or other finish; the same goes for the hull color.

The helm is a customized setup, filled with state of the art electronics, and there’s also a swim platform, which extends to the water, and a storage area nestled under the sunbeds, where two Seabobs and a launching crane are hiding. Alen 45 was also designed for rough-water cruising, with twin Volvo IPS 600 engines promising a top speed of 38 knots and a cruising speed of 30 knots.

Able to accommodate as many as 12 passengers, Alen’s new 45 will sail for as far as 300 nautical miles.