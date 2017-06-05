After A Tough Day The Regent Beijing Looks Like Heaven

An epic city where ancient historical sights merge beautifully with modern skyscrapers and a unique culture, Beijing is one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations right now, despite the bad air. I’m sure you realize there’s a long list of reasons to visit the Chinese capital and staying at a hotel like Regent Beijing might be a good idea if you plan to discover the surprising beauty of this bustling metropolis.

Ideally located right between Beijing’s thriving business district and the ancient hutongs of traditional China, the spectacular Regent Beijing is a tranquil and luxurious retreat, ready to cater to your every whim during your stay in this exciting town. Offering panoramic views of the Forbidden City, modern luxuries and the signature Dragon Well tea, this high-end hotel will make it quite easy to relax and enjoy life.

Regent Beijing is also just a short walk away from the Tian’anmen Square and WangFuJin, one of Beijing’s most famous shopping streets, so.. your wallet might suffer if you go out, but if shopping and sightseeing sounds tiresome, the hotel’s blissful oversized pool will help you cool off the minute you get back. The Regent’s modern fitness centre or the superb Serenity Spa will also try to get you in a zen-like state.

At the end of the day, 4 renowned dining places will compete for your attention, each of them more amazing than the next. Daccapo will tease your taste buds with fine Italian cuisine, Lei Garden serves authentic Chinese dishes, while Morton’s will impress you with some treats straight from.. Chicago. And if you want something a little bit more laid back, Jinbao 99 will make your day a lot better. Either way, I’m sold!

More Info / Book Now →

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus