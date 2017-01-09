Acer’s Predator 21 X Might be the World’s Most Expensive Gaming Laptop

Acer has unveiled the world’s first curved laptop just a few days ago, and it’s this stunning $9,000 marvel in front of you. The gaming beast was dubbed as the Predator 21 X and demands instant attention by featuring a screen resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 7th-gen Intel Core i7-7820HK Kaby Lake processor.

But of course, that’s not all it has to offer. Two GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs, in SLI configuration, will work hard to allow the lucky owners of this beast to enjoy nothing but the most impressive visual effects and graphics.

Acer’s Predator 21 X also brags about 64GB of RAM and one 1TB HDD and four 512GB SSDs – how’s that for gaming storage space? You’ll also find a full keyboard with Cherry MX Brown key switches, a numeric keypad which doubles up as a precision touchpad, four impressive speakers, two power supplies, five cooling fans, and nine heating pipes. Had enough?

Well, there’s also the stylish exterior to be considered, although the size and weight of this thing should also be a factor you should consider before making a decision. But we’re convinced the video below will make it for you!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus