A Vision of Perfection: the Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Concept

This year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance also saw the arrival of the newest vision of automotive perfection from Mercedes-Benz. Called the Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet, this concept is a sensational luxury-class cabriolet, meant to honor the glorious age of the aero coupés and take their wonderful inspiration well into the future.

You could say this convertible Mercedes-Maybach concept reinterprets those classic, emotional design principles in an extreme way, with an intelligent design and an eco-friendly electric powertrain being the cherry on top. Measuring almost six meters from front to back, this stylish automobile would benefit from 550 kW (750 hp) and a range of more than 500 kilometres (or over 300 miles according to EPA).

The Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Concept looks as beautiful as it does thanks to its clearly defined contours and organically formed wings that complement that bulging, muscular look, which seems to remind a little bit about old school power boats as well. Coupled with a dark ‘nautical blue metallic’ paintwork and chrome strips, I think it’s safe to say that this concept is perfectly equipped to seduce us.

The extended, round ‘boat tail’ format also puts out a nautical vibe, although the diffuser with an aluminum frame and the air outlets behind the wheel arches make it obvious this beauty was meant to be kept on land.

Inside the cockpit, crystal white high-quality Nappa leather and the custom-made fabric top with interwoven rose gold threads add a touch of luxury and comfort to this already impressive vehicle, while the open-pore wood floor with inlaid aluminum also underlines the lounge sensation and the connection to the yachting universe.