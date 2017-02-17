A Subtle Jewel: The MCT Sequential Two S210 Watch

The MCT Sequential Two S210 may seem a little bit too discreet and somewhat ordinary for some of you, but this limited-edition watch is far more interesting than meets the eye. Only 25 units of this beauty will be ever produced, showing off a sleek 46.4 mm titanium or titanium DLC case, complemented by sapphire crystals, and an impressive caliber.

This new timepiece from MCT is also able to handle 30-meter deep waters, which might be a good thing since one glimpse at this complicated, yet subtle dial will get you hypnotized and might make you forget the beach is the other way around.

Everything ticks thanks to the Swiss automatic MCT in-house caliber S2 with 89 jewels, 18,000 vph and a power reserve of 40 hours. Aside from its practicality, this complex movement also shows off some artistic touches, such as hand-polished Côtes de Genève finishing, a Breguet curved balance spring, and an 18kt gold micro-rotor.

Speaking of aesthetics, a black alligator leather strap, with hypoallergenic lining on the inside, double hand stitching, and a titanium triple folding clasp act as the finishing touches to this wonderful watch. Unfortunately, we don’t have any official pricing details from MCT, but since this timepiece will be produced in a very, very limited run, it’s probably going to cost a lot!

