A Sailor’s Supercar – the 141 Super Sportivo from ISA Yachts

The brilliant designers from ISA Yachts are always busy thinking about the next best thing to conquer the seas, and this incredible project, revealed at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show, is just another example. Called 141 Super Sportivo, this stunning vessel was designed to get the brand’s name back in everyone’s attention, following a short period of stagnation at the Ancona-based shipyard.

Designed by Marco Casali, this wonderful superyacht shows off a sleek and sporty profile – similar to previous ISA Yachts projects – complemented by a spacious flybridge setup covered by a T-top structure.

There’s plenty of room and luxury to go around, with the master suite located on the lower deck and featuring its own fold-down balcony on the port side. Layout options consist of either a three, four, or five-cabin setup, with enough space for a decent crew as well.

But one of the most impressive features of this sporty vessel is the glass bottom pool on the foredeck, that will probably keep all passengers busy during the day. Connected directly to the lower deck staterooms via a staircase that leads underneath the pool, this will probably be the most frequented social area on board this vessel. Would you like a Super Sportivo?

