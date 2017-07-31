A new Vision of Love: the Seductive Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

Everyone has been talking about the new Miss Dior Eau de Parfum ever since its official packaging has been unveiled in May, and it seems that this ravishing scent is scheduled to reach stores no later than September 2017. In the meantime, we get to enjoy the cool advertising campaign and the uber sweet actress Natalie Portman teasing us once again with two brilliant shots and a video, and trying to convince us this perfume deserves our full and undivided attention.

Lively, elegant and sexy, just like the super talented Natalie Portman, this new Dior fragrance and its concept were inspired by the feeling of love and the tradition of the renowned French fashion house.

Described by the in-house perfumer Francois Demachy as a fresh and dominantly floral scent, yet still chypre, this perfume consists of three accords, with the fresh accord featuring a wonderful mix of various citruses, a sensual accord combining two roses, and a special accord that gives it character which contains woody tones.

The new Miss Dior Eau de Parfum will be available as a 30, 50 and 100 ml Eau de Parfum and will come along with accompanying body care products such as a lotion and luxurious body cream. There’s nothing left to do but thank Dior for this new exciting release and Natalie Portman for these wonderful ads. Are you ready to enjoy this new vision of love?