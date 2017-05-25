6 Must Have White Sneakers for this Summer

Summer is around the corner. Now is the perfect time to match your attire – no matter how colorful it might be – with your favorite white sneakers. As the weather starts getting warmer, we simply cannot imagine spending our summer without wearing a pair of cool white sneakers on our feet. And the best thing is that they can be worn with just about everything in your wardrobe – jeans, trousers, shorts, bright colors, neutral shades, or even a suit!

A lot of famous sneaker brands have already launched their limited editions for this summer, while some will do it in the next couple of days. And if you think you’re going to miss out on your favorite sneakers, then do not fret. With the help of mysneakerbot, you can get your hands on the limited release of your loved sneakers with ease.

So, which white sneakers should you be looking for this summer? We have listed down a few remarkable options for you to decide.

Adidas

Adidas had to top our list for numerous reasons. You can get the best sneakers from this brand for a good price and wear them for a very long time. You should definitely grab the all-white version of the Adidas’ classic shell-toe sneaker this summer. It’s not only reasonable, with its Superstar priced only at $80, but also highly comfortable.

Saint Laurent

These white leather court shoes by Saint Laurent is a must-have item for your wardrobe this summer. These shoes will never go out of style and can be adorned with every kind of attire. The cost of these white shoes is $495.

Reebok

Reebok is one of the shoe brands that has always amazed its customers with its classic sneakers and shoe collection. The classic white sneakers from Reebok are the perfect choice for your summer. They can never go out of fashion and will always let you feel the glorious old days. You can flaunt them by getting an amazing throwback look. The price of the Club C 85 is $69.99 only.

Vans

If you feel like sporting a California skater style look with white sneakers, then the Canvas Old Skools sneakers by Vans should be your only choice this summer. They’re very comfortable on your feet and make you feel light. These sneakers can be bought only for $55.

Converse

Recently, Converse has updated one of its classic sneakers, Chuck Taylor. By doing so, it has taken a huge risk because not everyone would go for the classic sneakers leaving behind the latest offerings. However, Converse has totally nailed it by updating the Chuck Taylor All-Star II low top which only costs $70 in the market. You should definitely get your hands on these classic sneakers if you want to sport a stylish and comfortable look on your feet this summer.

Gucci

If you’re too bored with having plain white sneakers and want to add a little splash of colors to your sneakers, then we would recommend you getting Crocodile-trimmed leather sneakers from Gucci. These sneakers look really cool as Gucci has given a beautiful extra visual element to them by adding their brand’s signature red and green stripe. You can match them with any colorful outfit of yours and wear them with style. The cost of these sneakers is $550.

Do not forget to check out the upcoming latest editions from the above-mentioned shoe brands. Remember, if you’re planning to purchase their limited-edition sneakers, you have to be quick. Using a sneaker bot for this purpose would be the best choice.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus