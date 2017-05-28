3700 Sport Couach Arrived Just in Time for Summer

French yacht builder Couach has recently taken the wraps off its new 3700 Sport model, the latest addition to the brand’s new generation of superyachts, that’s meant to be ‘modern and intelligent’. This new vessel is actually an updated version of the Couach classic yacht, benefiting from the same sea keeping capabilities for which the older generation has become really popular, with a striking new design.

The ravishing exterior look of the 3700 Sport Couach has been inspired by the luxury automotive world, with a mix of cues from modern architecture and a sleek profile that makes this vessel a real treat for our eyes. With an ultra light composite construction 3700 Sport looks fast even when it’s standing still, but when it starts cruising it could go all the way up to a top speed of 28 knots. That will prove to be an exciting experience, right?

The superyacht’s interior could be configured into either a four- or five-cabin layout, decorated by an ethnic and light design theme and complemented by a neutral palette and beautiful wood finishes. Of course, the next owners of this beauty will get to configure it as they wish, especially if they’re willing to pay a little bit more to have all their dreams come true.

The outdoor areas feel just like a luxurious beachfront villa, promising passengers enough space for sun lounging and the proper atmosphere for socializing with family and friends. Better yet, feel free to take this yacht on a lovely cruise and party!

