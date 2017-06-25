$20M For Christie Brinkley’s Hamptons Home? Not Bad!

Don’t go crazy too fast, it’s not like the former supermodel is going to be your next best friend – or, will she? Christie Brinkley has recently put her luxurious Hamptons home on the market, and those of you willing and eager to live like a super hottie will have to pay $20 million before getting the keys to the lavish place. The 4.44-acre Sag Harbor residence sits on 327 feet of exclusive waterfront, with the three-story, five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home having been built initially in 1843.

As such, it displays a few of its charming classic details, including tall columns at the entrance, wide-plank old pine floors, and an oak banister, but of course, everything else has been brought into the 21st century. Furthermore, the kitchen features soapstone and marble counters, but I doubt you’ll be spending a lot of your time in there.

This stunning home also comes with a spectacular living room, a lovely sitting room, formal dining room, not to mention a powder room, a mudroom, pantry, and a special bathroom. And once you take a look at the vibrant gardens, trees, and the wonderful swimming pool, you will surely realize this listing is actually a very good purchase, a good investment for your portfolio, and a safe way of making every day worth living.

If you only had the cash to put that statement to the test, rather than sitting in front of your computer, tablet or phone, while gawking at the gallery below.. that would be ten times better.