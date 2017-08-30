2018 Polaris Slingshot Might be the Ultimate Track Toy

Although it’s been around for a few years now, the Polaris Slingshot has been constantly updated to keep us on the edge of our seats. This road legal open-air roadster was designed with only one thing in mind, the ultimate driving experience, on and off the track, and we’re pretty sure everyone would love to take it for a quick spin.

Recent photos reveal that the company went for a glossy, sci-fi vibe for the new 2018 models, that aims to give credit to the vehicle’s racing spirit. The upcoming Polaris Slingshot line-up also includes the gray and green ‘SLR LE’, the blue ‘SLR’, the red ‘SL’, and the all-black ‘S’, each edition being specially designed to stand out of a crowd and differentiate from each other.

It is also worth mentioning that these new shots reveal the introduction of the ‘slingshot ride command’, which uses a new seven-inch, multi-touch display to communicate and control music, while displaying useful vehicle information and the navigation. Some details, if you please.

The ‘SL’ guise is probably the most eye catching version, with a striking red finish, while the ‘SLR’ features a few racing goodies from Sparco plus an extra-wide 305 mm rear tire and 18-inch forged aluminum wheels, for that extra grunt. This model will also come with color-matching sports seats, while the ‘SLR LE’ version comes with all these, plus Bilstein 10-way adjustable shocks. Which version would you go for?