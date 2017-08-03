17th Century Volterra Villa Deserves €7.9M For Its Originality

Offering 22,184 square feet of pure 17-century Italian style and originality, the spectacular Volterra Villa is one of those homes you usually daydream about, the type of mansion you expect to see in a movie with super cool spies and villains. I mean, someone like James Bond will surely appreciate 22 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, but isn’t that a little too much?

Exquisite in every way that matters, this lavish home is set amidst fragrant fields and olives groves in the heart of Tuscany, overlooking the spectacular countryside.

Reflecting the historical era in which the eminent Florentine architect Gherardo Silvani first conceived and created the design, the property shows off light and spacious interiors, with vaulted ceilings and large windows that allow you to fully appreciate the beautiful manicured gardens.

The Volterra Villa is situated in a most peaceful, private and tranquil location, in the small village of Ulignano. Adjacent to the main residence there are also several useful period outbuildings, which provide additional accommodation suitable for anyone or any event – feel free to invite your friends and family over.

Beautifully restored to its old glory, the property also benefits from a large swimming pool, numerous terraces, a cinema, a sauna, a professionally equipped kitchen and many other goodies – feel free to imagine some Italian supercars parked in the driveway and you will get a vision perfection. For €7.9 million, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

[jamesedition]