$17M Armani/Casa Penthouse Takes Luxury to a Different Level

To the 56th level, to be more exact, of the spectacular Residences by Armani/Casa tower, set to be completed in just two years in Miami. This high-end residential tower will feature more than 35,000 square feet of incomparable amenities spread across two floors, all impeccably designed and custom-furnished by the world-renowned Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio. Do we have your attention now?

A continuation of Giorgio Armani’s definition of timeless elegance and grace, that’s not about being noticed, it’s about being remembered, the Residences by Armani/Casa tower aim to redefine luxury living and satisfy even the pickiest of customers. The lavish amenities include a fine dining restaurant, a cigar room and a wine cellar, as well as a heated swimming pool, a lovely ocean-facing fitness center, and a gorgeous two-story revitalization spa with indoor and outdoor treatment rooms.

We should also mention the exclusive movie theater and club room or the special beach amenities on a 300-feet stretch of private shore, but let’s get back to this breathtaking penthouse.

Exclusively designed under the artistic direction of the great Giorgio Armani, this 5,820 square feet duplex penthouse will set you back about $17 million. For that kind of money, you will be enjoying a rooftop terrace with unparalleled views, a wrap around balcony, and also a private pool and summer kitchen, not to mention outrageous levels of luxury and exclusivity.

Adding to that are two first-class, round-trip tickets to Milan, a two-night stay in Armani Deluxe Room at Armani Hotel Milano, an after-hours private tour of Giorgio Armani’s flagship store, a dedicated personal shopper at Giorgio Armani’s boutique and an unforgettable night out, complete with dinner at the Armani/Ristorante and cocktails at the Armani/Prive lounge.