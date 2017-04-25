$15 Million is a Small Price to pay for a Zaha Hadid NYC Residence

The late Zaha Hadid needs no introduction, and the mesmerizing piece of property in front of you is just another example why she was one of most talented architects of the 21st century. Hadid and her brilliant design studio imagined some of the world’s most incredible new buildings, including this 39-unit residential tower proudly sitting at 520 West 28th Street, in the heart of New York City.

The acclaimed architect designed this building inside-out, using hand-crafted metal and curved glass for the exterior, and bespoke flooring and ceilings inside. But the good news is that you might have a chance to live inside this architectural marvel, as a four-bedroom model residence from this tower, overlooking the Empire State Building and High Line, has been recently listed for sale.

The price for such exclusivity? Well, $15 million will do for now, but you’d better hurry up.

This luxurious 4,500 square foot residence has been finished by interior designer Jennifer Post, who made sure that a white interior theme blended with contemporary artworks leads to a seductively modern atmosphere. The master bedroom features walk-in closets with the matching bathroom including marble floors and walls, Boffi vanities with double sinks, as well as custom lighting designed by Hadid.

Of course, the entire apartment is absolutely amazing, but we also have to mention the luxurious gourmet kitchen, which comes perfectly equipped to handle any event or delicious treat the new owners may be preparing. The future residents will also have access to building amenities such as a 75-feet swimming pool, an IMAX screening room, and a spa suite with a pool and sauna. Talk about living it large!

