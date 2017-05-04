$15.4M Auckland Mansion will Redefine Pure Escapism

Completed back in 2011, the mesmerizing property before you can be found in a privileged area of Auckland, New Zealand, just a few minutes away from the town’s center. Proudly sitting on 21,291 square feet of land at 20 Rawene Avenue Westmere, this stunning waterfront mansion promises 7,890 square feet of luxurious living areas, complemented by blissful views of the Coxs Bay and its magical surroundings.

With four bedrooms, three bathrooms and all kinds of interesting amenities on offer, this exquisite home shows off a timeless look, blending concrete with cedar in the most beautiful way possible, and inspiring sophistication and elegance. Is it just me, or do you also wish you could be there right now, sipping on a fresh drink, while looking towards the horizon?

This lavish Auckland mansion features an expansive basalt stone terrace, with a lovely infinity pool and spa that will prove to be a real treat for the next owners of this property, and will also allow them to host some unforgettable parties here – the gourmet kitchen facilities will also help them with that. There’s also a cozy outdoor kitchen by the pool, with a fire, BBQ cooker and its own bathroom facility, that will leave owners wondering why they need a bedroom in the first place.

But you’ll want to go inside as soon as the sun sets, where a home theater with a three-meter movie screen and 60-inch TV will allow you to experience your favorite movies as they were always meant to be seen. There is also a music room, a bar, as well as a full sized pool table, and many other goodies – hence the $15.4 million price tag. What’s not to love?

