10 Mesmerizing Hotels & Resorts We’ve Featured In 2016

If you’re searching for the best places around the world to recharge your batteries and enjoy the most outrageous amenities and complete services, look no further. We’ve done the homework for you, and selected some of the world’s most incredible hotels to add to your traveling list next year.

Our luxury travel section grows bigger every single day with some of the world’s most amazing hotels, and today we’ll take a look at 10 of the most mesmerizing hotels & resorts we’ve featured in 2016.

If you’re close to Venice and you’d like to relax somewhere on the blissful Adriatic Riviera, the breathtaking Almar Jesolo Resort is here to make your day. The very definition of Italian beachside living, this luxurious resort can be found in the beachfront town of Jesolo, renowned for its pristine stretch of golden beaches.

This dreamy European retreat offers 197 wonderful guest accommodations, showing off a spacious balcony and mesmerizing views of the Adriatic Sea. Sure, poolside lounging and cool drinks are part of the appeal, while the resort’s private beach acts like the delicious cherry on top. Furthermore, Almar Jesolo’s charming spa and its two saunas, offering various services and treatments, will surely make your stay here a memorable one.

Resembling a splendid Arabian Palace, nestled on its own private island, Marsa Malaz Kempinski might make some people feel like they’re actually dreaming. But this beautiful hotel is the real deal, built to make your dreams come true, thanks to 281 lavish accommodations featuring the ultimate in comforts, technology, and services.

A 24-hour private butler sounds like an enjoyable idea, right? An over-sized gym and a superb spa by Clarins are perfectly suitable to handle your wellness and relaxation purposes, while 11 restaurants and bars can be found on site, with Nozumi, a unique Japanese restaurant, and Antica Pesa, offering a small taste of Italy, worthy of honorable mentions. Yes, please!

Located in Kaikoura, New Zealand, this surreal place can be found amidst a spectacular setting. The Hapuku Lodge is a jaw dropping retreat, boasting eco-friendly luxury suites that overlook a deer farm, olive groves, orchards, and a vineyard. Guest here may enjoy breathtaking luxury without having a negative influence on the environment, which seems like the ideal way to relax, don’t you think?

But the Hapuku Lodge will impress you with contemporary luxury suites, as well as five beautiful tree houses designed to blend in with the overwhelming natural surroundings. Spacious rooms feature locally handcrafted furniture and any modern amenities one might need, all 30 feet above ground, in the canopy of a native Manuka grove.

Found in the heart of Xiamen’s Siming Central Business District, the gorgeous Conrad Xiamen hotel offers a unique sail-shaped architecture, supported by the hotel’s incredible accommodations and excellent customer services. This lavish hotel is a prime location for visitors from all over the world, offering many authentic restaurants and trendy cafes.

But the top floors of Conrad Xiamen are the real treat, offering superb views of the famous Gulangyu Island. Feel free to go for one of the 241 guest accommodations, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as an espresso machine and Bose sound systems, and the wonderful Conrad Spa will act as the cherry on top.

The breathtaking Sabi Sands Game Reserve in South Africa is home to the Ulusaba Private Game Reserve, a resort unlike anything you’ve ever seen. This spectacular African hideaway allows you to experience the beautiful safari life in complete and utter style, while being spoiled by the most luxurious accommodations and services.

The Ulusaba Private Game Reserve will take your breath away with three distinct lodges, featuring modern bush-inspired furniture and a lovely South African décor. Come sundown, Pan-African dishes will be served right under the sky, in the outdoor dining Boma, followed by a massage at the Aroma Boma Virgin Touch Salon spas. Enjoy!

Originally a lovely family home nestled on top of the cliffs in Santorini, the Vasilicos is nowadays a charming location that has been transformed into an astounding all-suite hotel. Offering stunning views and luxurious amenities to any traveler willing to experience perfection, the Vasilicos will treat everyone who passes through its doors as gods on Earth.

Decorated in a minimalist manner, these spectacular suites are cool and airy during the day and boast more levels of luxury than we could probably handle. There are no restaurants to mention here, but that doesn’t mean that the hotel’s chef, Yannis, isn’t more than capable of meeting any and all of the guests’ culinary needs. And those views.. dear God!

I’m sure 2016 has been a difficult year for some of us, and enjoying peace and tranquility within a wonderful olive grove at the foot of the Atlas Mountains might seem like the best way of leaving everything behind. The Royal Palm Marrakech is an extraordinary resort offering blissful ignorance, thanks to 134 opulent suites and villas featuring a traditional Moroccan decor and large windows.

The spectacular 18-hole golf course, a comprehensive sports center, a massive swimming pool, and Morocco’s only Clarins Spa, will surely make your trip to Marrakech worth while. And once the evening comes, your dining experience will be taken care of by three world-class dining establishments.

Northern China is home to the jaw dropping St. Regis Tianjin hotel, an incredible man-made marvel located on the picturesque Hai River. Here, the excellent St. Regis staff will impress every single one of us with the finest and most complete services on Earth, while the 274 spacious rooms and suites deliver astonishing living spaces, with hand-selected furnishings, modern amenities and more.

The hotel’s dreamy Iridium Spa will try its best to surpass the sensorial experiences the restaurants on site will probably offer, while the serene views along the Hai River will make your days here even more incredible.

Located on Sri Lanka’s beautiful sunset coast, Cape Weligama is a drool-inducing retreat where everyone goes to experience a different side of this surprising country. The resort itself sits on a lush headland overlooking the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean, with palm trees and a crescent-shaped infinity pool adding to the wonderful atmosphere here.

This heavenly resort includes 39 private retreats, each of them equally amazing inside-out and allowing guests to enjoy privacy and the most serene panoramic views of the ocean. Air conditioning and complimentary Wi-Fi Internet are also part of the offering, alongside various other modern amenities and luxuries.

The marvelous Emirates Towers in Dubai are some of the world’s most beautiful buildings. Ranked as the 23rd and the 47th tallest buildings in the world at the time of their inauguration, the stunning sister towers provide the perfect backdrop for any business or pleasure trip in Dubai.

With beautiful beaches, shopping malls and many other attractions just a mere walk away, the lavish Jumeirah Emirates Towers will most likely grab your attention. Over 400 spectacular Rooms and Suites are on offer at this extraordinary hotel, with floor-to-ceiling windows, refined decorations, and furnishings, as well as contemporary amenities and facilities spoiling each and every guest.

The Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel is also home to 15 restaurants and bars, with travelers being able to taste anything here, from chic grills to authentic Lebanese cuisine, contemporary British dishes, honest Italian treats, and modern Japanese menus. Are you ready to go?

