10 Jaw Dropping Supercars Unveiled In 2016

It’s almost the end of the year and it’s time to celebrate once again! We’re not going to debate what everyone else is celebrating these days, but we’re actually going to look back at the best things brought to us by the year 2016, with the first article being focused on the most incredible supercars unveiled this year.

There were probably hundreds of new cars premiered in 2016, but this is la crème de la crème, as they say, 10 of the world’s most breathtaking supercars right now, that we’ll probably never get a chance to drive, let alone own. But that does not diminish their incredibly good looks and ravishing performances, and it’s always free to drool, right?

Just a couple of weeks ago, Rezvani Motors has taken the wraps off their newest supercar, with the outrageous Rezvani Beast Alpha taking everyone by surprise. Revealed at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, the vehicle shows off unique features, like the cool sidewinder doors.

The Beast Alpha was built upon a Lotus-based aluminum chassis and is powered by a Honda-sourced 2.4-liter engine working alongside a Rotrex supercharger; new cams, stronger pistons and rods, and a ported head allow the powerplant to develop 500 hp.

As such, the new Rezvani supercar will do 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 175 mph (281 km/h). But it’s the ‘SideWinder’ doors that will get us drooling endlessly.

The most hardcore member of the AMG GT family is the new Mercedes-AMG GT R. This menacing green machine is an aggressive Mercedes, fully capablet o play the part it’s been dressed for. Showing off sleek curves and jaw-dropping performances, this stunning vehicle is super light and hides an upgraded 4.0L bi-turbo V8 inside the engine bay.

With 585 PS and 700 Nm of torque on tap, the driver makes use of the tweaked seven-speed dual clutch gearbox to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.6 seconds towards 318 km/h (198 mph). The sleek body kit inspired by the AMG GT3 race car includes a large rear wing, a double rear diffuser, big air intakes and a vertical slatted grille, making sure all eyes focus on this car.

Dubai’s W Motors could be actually called responsible for the exciting startup called Jannarelly Automotive, that recently unveiled a new awesome supercar design. The same man who was behind the Lykan Hypersport and Fenyr Supersport imagined the unique Design-1 supercar.

Powered by a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6, that’s good for about 304 hp and 371 Nm of torque, the roadster promises fun times and wonderful thrills. The Jannarelly supercar was built around a steel tubular frame, complemented by fiberglass and carbon fiber panels, resulting in an overall weight of just 710 kg. How does 0 to 62 mph in 4 seconds sound like?

The stylish Aston Martin Vanquish S has received various modifications and upgrades, and it’s actually one of the very last vehicles from the British car manufacturer to benefit from the naturally aspirated 5.9-liter V12 engine.

Set to deliver more performance and more thrills than ever, the coupe benefits from 600 PS (592 hp), thanks to larger inlet manifolds and a revised air intake system, with the recalibrated 8-speed Touchtronic III transmission and a new exhaust system also part of the offering to make the driver smile continuously.

Add in the bespoke carbon fiber aerodynamic package and the refined interior, and you get a sense of what this Aston Martin supercar was designed to accomplish.

The magnificent Maserati MC12 has not been forgotten this year. The 50 road-going units and 12 racing variants for the FIA GT championship blew everyone’s mind at the moment of their launch, instantly becoming collectible items, but the German tuner Edo Competition decided to improve upon Italian craftsmanship and developed an outrageous version of this beauty called the Maserati MC12 VC.

Commissioned by Maserati to be part of the Italian car company’s centenary, the mid-engine Maserati in front of you is based on one of the 12 track-only Corse cars, and features only the slightest deviations from the original racing car. The 6.0-liter V12 engine was tweaked to develop 744 hp and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft) of torque, which means 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.0 seconds flat and the ride of a lifetime. Enough said!

The brand new Pagani Huayra BC is probably one of the world’s most beautiful supercars right now, offering an insane acceleration to go with its good looks. The driver of this beauty will get 789 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque, coming out of a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine, with a new seven-speed automated manual transmission helping him along the way as he enjoys some AMG madness.

The Huayra BC is actually 132 kg (291 lbs) lighter than the ‘standard’ Huayra, while an ultralight titanium exhaust system, new Brembo brakes and bespoke forged wheels complement the various striking aerodynamic components that make for an incredibly aggressive exterior. Please note that every single unit out of the 20 available cost a cool €2.3 million ($2.5 million)!

The Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta is a dreamy convertible, officially unveiled at the 2016 Paris Motor Show earlier this year. Showing off a removable soft top or an optional carbon fiber hard top, alongside impressive performance figures, this convertible supercar was a bit difficult to build but definitely worth the effort.

The 949-hp hybrid will accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in under 3 seconds, thanks to Ferrari’s brilliant engineers who focused on the chassis and this car’s perfect aerodynamics. Promising the same torsional rigidity and beam stiffness as the coupe model, the LaFerrari Aperta will keep the driver and one lucky passenger comfortable and their experience quiet – as long they don’t put the pedal to the metal.

Aston Martin showed up with a very, very special supercar at the 2016 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The company’s new collaboration with Zagato resulted in the ‘Vanquish Zagato’ concept, a stunning vehicle featuring dynamic curves, with the entire body shell benefiting from carbon fiber.

The aerodynamically-efficient concept comes with large one-piece panels, new round tail light, as well as LED technology, with ‘one-77’ inspired wing mirrors and a sculptural rear end. The cabin shows off herringbone carbon fiber, Anodized Bronze, and Aniline leather, while a quad-exhaust handles the background noise.

Since the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Coupe was a massive hit, the British supercar maker has unveiled a ‘Volante’ version just a few months later. Part of a very limited series, with only 99 units set to be produced, this 500,000 euro ($566,000) Aston Martin will make anyone’s day thanks to the 5.9-liter naturally aspirated V12.

The beautiful Vanquish Zagato Volante is supposed to give us a glimpse about Aston Martin’s design evolution, and I cannot help but wonder what comes next.

If you don’t know this yet, 2016 was the year when Lamborghini celebrated 100 years since it was founded, and this jaw dropping Lamborghini Centenario was probably the best way to celebrate this unique anniversary. Revealed at Geneva, only 40 units were scheduled for production from the get-go – 20 coupe versions and 20 roadsters.

770 ponies power up the €1.75 million (1.9$M) beast, set to do 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds, 0 to 300 km/h (186 mph) in 23.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph). Built upon an ultra light monocoque chassis and carbon fiber body, this Lamborghini Centenario rides on 20-/21-inch front/rear alloys, wrapped around in Pirelli PZero rubber.

On the inside, lightweight carbon fiber sports seats, new stitching on the dashboard, steering wheel, sun visors and rocker covers and new carbon fiber inner door panels, wrapped in Alcantara, are to be enjoyed.

The Lamborghini Centenario Roadster is a different part of the same beautiful story, with each of the 20 units produced being already sold out for a cool 2 million Euro. The all-carbon Centenario Roadster is powered by the same 770-hp V12, making it the most powerful road-going Lamborghini convertible of all time.

0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds and to a top speed in excess of 350 km/h (217+ mph) seems like enough to satisfy all speed junkies. Designed with optimized airflow in mind, the Centenario Roadster even comes with a high-tech infotainment, featuring an 11’-inch touchscreen, plus Apple CarPlay, two optional cameras, and telemetry.

Undoubtedly, the ravishing Bugatti Chiron has managed to make all of us envious on the ones that are probably able to afford one. This breathtaking supercar was designed to be the Veyron’s replacement, and it managed to exceed all our expectations, with a full carbon fiber construction and incredibly good looks.

The automaker’s outrageous W16 8.0-liter engine has been upgraded for the Chiron, with four turbochargers helping it develop an astonishing 1,500 PS (1,103 kW / 1,479 hp) and 1,181 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque. It’s not a typo, that’s exactly how much power the Chiron has under the hood.

A reworked seven-speed, dual clutch automatic gearbox, sends all that power to both axles and enables the Chiron to do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 2.5 seconds, 0 to 124 mph (200 kph) in less than 6.5 seconds and 0 to 186 mph (300 kph) in fewer than 13.6 seconds.

Top speed is apparently 261 mph (420 kph), which was limited, by the way. With only 500 units scheduled for production, the €2.4M / $2.61M Chiron isn’t for everyone, but we’re sure we’d all love to own one.

