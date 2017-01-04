10 Exquisite Drinks We’ve Featured On Luxatic In 2016

The time has come to toast and be thankful for the passing year, with all those great memories and wonderful events that have made it special. So, gather your friends, family and close ones to enjoy only the most subtle, refined and incredible liquids unveiled last year. Have a drink on me!

The London Bar in New York has recently come up with a new delicious cocktail, made from the exclusive Patrón en Lalique Serie 1, a blend of the oldest and rarest Patron tequilas. It will “only” set you back $1,200 per cocktail and it can be enjoyed only as long as the Patrón en Lalique Serie 1 is available.

Please note that just 500 bottles of the magical drink have been ever produced, which means this is a very, very limited-time offer – or was, no one knows for sure.

I’m pretty sure we all know whiskey is a gentleman’s drink, and a 50-year-old sip of the special Glenlivet Winchester Collection Vintage 1966 will get your taste pallet dancing with joy. Created by George Smith back in 1824, The Glenlivet is the original single malt Scotch whiskey, renowned for its smooth and fruity flavor profile.

The brand’s most exquisite offering sells for $25,000, but only 100 bottles of this super rare whiskey were made for the public, to honor the brand’s past and its legacy of generations of craftsmen.

Beluga, the noble Russian Vodka, has recently joined hands with the talented designers at French crystal and jewelry brand extraordinaire Lalique to create a limited-edition series of 1,000 decanters that will hold only the finest Beluga vodka.

A perfect mix between Lalique’s amazing designs and the mesmerizing flavors of the Beluga spirit, this limited-edition series benefits from a decanter called Epicure. Each of these exquisite flasks is handmade by Lalique’s artisans and master polishers in France, with a unique serial number engraved on the bottom of each decanter.

Speaking of Lalique, here’s another treat they’ve teamed up on. Macallan has teamed up this year with Lalique for a very special collection called Macallan in Lalique Six Pillars, that consists of some of the brand’s most exclusive and refined products.

The bottle before you is actually the third decanter in The Macallan in Lalique Six Pillars Collection and it’s accompanied by a $15,000 price-tag, with a unique flavor that’s making sure every sip is totally worth the price – especially since only 400 have been launched worldwide, and just 72 coming to the US.

First created by the great Maurice Henness, the alluring Hennessy X.O. could be easily considered the quintessential symbol of the French cognac house. Featuring an exceptionally long finish and a compelling aroma of old leather, black pepper, and oak, the Hennessy X.O. has always been a true icon of the Maison, and the renowned designer Tom Dixon has decided to give a helping hand to the brand this year, resulting in a refined iconic decanter that’s just perfect for this amazing drink.

Leading winemaker Barbadillo is the brand behind this wonderful elixir, the ancient Amontillado Sherry, which took a long time to develop – 125 years, to be exact. Considered to be one of the oldest and rarest sherries on the market, the limited run of 100 bottles of the ‘Versos 1891’ has recently gone on sale, with a bottle set to cost exactly £8,000.

This ultra exclusive Sherry is presented in a handmade crystal glass decanter, courtesy of the famous Portuguese glass-makers Atlantis.

This incredible drink is actually the final chapter of the Macallan in Lalique Six Pillars and it could easily be considered the ultimate collector’s dream, a mesmerizing and enchanting story that now sees the addition of a 65-year old whiskey which gives credit where credit is due.

Distilled back in November 1950, this whiskey is considered to be truly extraordinary, that’s why it was housed in an equally incredible decanter from Lalique, dubbed as the Peerless Spirit. Anyone up for a sip?

Crystal Head Vodka, a premium brand of vodka from Canada, has teamed up with the jewelers from The Great Frog to design the alluring and possibly scary Crystal Head Vodka Aurora Magnum. This unique skull-shaped bottle comes with a stunning crown on its top, to make sure this thing could be even worthy of art exhibits.

Made with traditional methods, plated with 18k gold and adorned with over 100 rubies, sapphires, emeralds, garnets, amethyst & black diamonds – all done by hand – this thing is beyond collectible.

Hennessy has released this year the new Hennessy 8 Cognac, a premium, limited-edition elixir that was produced in a limited run of just 250 decanters, with the first batch including 100 boxes worth $40,000. Created by Yann Fillioux, the Hennessy 8 comes in a gorgeous Baccarat decanter which features 8 rings, with a charming crystal stopper showing off engraved floral motifs.

Arik Levy designed this gorgeous bottle, with the renowned artist having the difficult task of making 250 years of finest savoir-faire obvious, while looking stylish and elegant.

The Louis XIII Le Mathusalem took the world by surprise this year, since this was actually the very first time the renowned cognac maker has produced a Mathusalem edition in crystal. Developed by the legendary crystal manufacturer Baccarat, the incredible bottle which houses this delicious drink has required over 20 master craftsmen to work on it.

Louis XIII presents Le Mathusalem in a luxurious chest featuring 8 crystal glasses, alongside a serving platter and a pipette, to remind everyone about the good old tasting and serving rituals.

